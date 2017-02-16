House asks Justice Department to investigate Flynn leaks

Feb. 15 (UPI) — After leaked information apparently played a role in the resignation of former national security advisor Michael Flynn, the leaders of two House committees have asked the Department of Justice to take a look at the the circumstances.

Reps. Jason Chaffetz and Bob Goodlatte asked Michael Horowitz, inspector general at the Department of Justice, asking him to investigate the source of leaks of classified information in a letter on Wednesday.

Cheffetz, chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Goodlatte, who is chair of the House Judiciary Committee, concerns echoed President Donald Trump, who tweeted after Flynn resigned that the endless stream of leaks coming out of his White House is the “real scandal.”

“We have serious concerns about the potential inadequate protection of classified information here,” Chaffetz and Goodlatte write in the letter. “The release of classified national security information can, by definition, have grave effects on national security.”

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign Monday after leaked information about phone calls with a Russian diplomat was made public, among other details generally not made public.

Details of meetings between high-ranking U.S. officials, including acting Attorney General Sally Yates and White House Counsel Donald McGahn, as well as information about Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrants and recordings of calls between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, are expected to be classified, the congressmen wrote in the letter. How the information was made public, the congressmen say, could pose a potential threat to national security.

“We request that your office begin an immediate investigation into whether classified information was mishandled here,” the congressmen said.