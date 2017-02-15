Harward expected to be named national security adviser

Feb. 15 (UPI) — President Donald Trump is expected to name Vice Admiral Robert Harward, a former Navy SEAL, as national security adviser, possibly by the end of the week.

Harward, a former deputy commander of the U.S. Central Command who has previously served on the national security council, was offered the job by Trump on Wednesday, two days after Michael Flynn resigned from the position.

Flynn resigned after it was revealed he’d discussed sanctions against Russia with that country’s ambassador, but told Vice President Mike Pence that he had not discussed them.

Harward has also been deputy commanding general for operations at the Joint Special Operations Command and commanded troops for six years in Iraq and Afghanistan. Harward was on the national security council under President George W. Bush, as well, serving as director of strategy and policy for the office of combating terrorism.

It is possible Harward could start work Friday, however he is negotiating the power to choose members of the council and its staff — he is expected to bring many of his own people — before actually accepting Trump’s offer of the job.