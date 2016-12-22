ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 22 (UPI) — A New York judge has sentenced four people to prison for the kidnapping and sexual assault of two University of Rochester students in 2015.

Lydell Strickland, David Alcaraz-Ubiles, Inalia Rolldan and Ruth Lora were convicted in November on kidnapping and weapons charges and all four were sentenced Wednesday.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi on Wednesday sentenced Strickland to a total of 155 years to life in prison. His sentences, the maximum for each weapon, gang assault, sexual abuse, and robbery charge, will run consecutively.

“I was trying to think if there were any redeeming qualities that you had, and I couldn’t come up with any,” Renzi told Strickland during sentencing. “There’s no question that you are guilty. These two victims will never ever be the same.”

Rolldan and Lora each received seven-year sentences, as well as five years of supervision after release. They were ordered not to contact the victims.

Alcatraz-Ubilies was sentenced to 15 years, which will run consecutively with a 15-year sentence for an unrelated crime, and five years supervision.

The student victims testified during trial that they were kidnapped, tortured and sexually abused for 40 hours before being rescued by a SWAT team. One of the victims was shot. Their bank cards were stolen and used to withdraw cash. Nine people were initially charged for the incident — five suspects of which took plea deals and have already been sentenced.

Neither victim was present at the sentencing.

“I think the victims wanted to begin to move on with their lives,” Assistant District Attorney Matthew Schwartz said at sentencing,” the Democrat & Chronicle reported.