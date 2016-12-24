Feds warn of possible violence against U.S. churches, holiday gatherings

WASHINGTON, Dec. 24 (UPI) — The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation urged vigilance against lone attackers after online threats targeted U.S. churches.

The security agencies sent bulletins to local law enforcement agencies nationwide after the Islamic State terror group made an online announcement calling for attacks on churches. There are no specific, credible threats, authorities said. The bulletin was sent out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

The call followed the Monday assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey and the fatal truck attack in Berlin that left 12 dead. Pro-Islamic State websites published a list of churches in the United States.

“The FBI is aware of the recent link published online that urges attacks against U.S. churches,” the bulletin said. “As with similar threats, the FBI is tracking this matter while we investigate its credibility.”

“The FBI asks members of the public to maintain awareness of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement,” the bulletin said.

