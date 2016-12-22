GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 22 (UPI) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation found tens of thousands of images and video of child pornography on hard drives belonging to a former doctor for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, prosecutors revealed in court on Wednesday.

Dr. Larry Nassar was arraigned in federal court Wednesday, where he entered guilty pleas to charges connected to thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Federal Magistrate Judge Ray Kent kept him in jail as he awaits trial for child pornography and abusing a girl repeatedly over the course of a decade, calling him the “worst” kind of danger to the community on Wednesday.

Nassar was arrested and charged in November for committing sexual abuse against a former Michigan State gymnast who alleges the former doctor sexually abused her, starting before age 13, at his home on several occasions between 1998 and 2005.

While executing a search warrant, investigators found several hard drives in a garbage can, some with Nassar’s name, address and phone number on them, which contained 37,000 images and videos of child pornography, some with girls as young as six. A Go Pro camera was also found with allegedly contains footage of Nassar molesting girls in a pool.

Nassar has been accused by more than 60 women that he abused them during invasive medical exams and has three lawsuits filed against him based on similar complaints of sexual abuse.

One woman, Tiffany Thomas Lopez, filed suit against Nassar on Wednesday, alleging he started treating her when she was a freshman at Michigan State in 1998. Lopez said Nassar inserted his finger into her vagina and pressed on a pelvic bone at least 10 times, with complaints she felt it was unnecessary going largely ignored by the university.

John Manly, Lopez’s lawyer, represents two other women accusing Nassar of abuse, including an Olympic medalist, and has said he expects to file 15 more suits alleging abuse against the doctor.

“The more it goes on, the more it starts to feel like a Sandusky situation,” Manly told NBC News, comparing the doctor to a former Penn State University football coach who sexually abused boys over the course of three decades while working there.