Jan. 31 (UPI) — Elaine Chao formally won her third stint in a presidential Cabinet on Tuesday, gaining easy confirmation from the Senate to serve as President Donald Trump‘s transportation secretary.

The Senate voted 93-6 to approve Chao, who will now oversee the country’s transportation network and dictate policy. She is expected to play a key role in helping Trump push a $1 trillion infrastructure package through Congress to upgrade roads, bridges, public transportation and other systems.

Chao began her civic career at the Department of Transportation in 1986 and was deputy transportation secretary under President George H.W. Bush between 1989 and 1991. A decade later, she became labor secretary for the entire presidency of George W. Bush.

“In each of these positions, my goal has been to help others access opportunity and build better lives for themselves and their families by supporting policies that foster job creation and workforce competitiveness,” she said at her Senate committee hearing earlier this month.

The only ones who voted against Chao’s nomination were Democratic Sens. Charles Schumer, Kristen Gillibrand, Jeff Merkley, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Chao is married to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky.