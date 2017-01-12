DOJ inspector general to probe pre-election actions of FBI

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (UPI) — The Justice Department’s inspector general said Thursday he will investigate to determine whether the FBI or its director violated policy in their actions in the run-up to the presidential election.

Democrats heavily criticized the bureau and Director James Comey for announcing potential new evidence related to the Hillary Clinton email investigation a week before the vote. The new look related to a laptop owned by the husband of a Clinton aide, former Rep. Anthony Weiner.

Comey announced right before the election that the re-review produced nothing to change the FBI’s previous conclusion that no charges were warranted against Clinton.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the inquiry will focus on whether Comey’s actions violated DOJ or FBI policy.

Many Democrats blamed Comey’s last-minute actions as a factor that led to Clinton’s loss to President-electDonald Trump, and some say he had violated the Hatch Act — a federal law that bars government officials from influencing an election.