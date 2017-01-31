Destroyed Texas mosque receives nearly $1M in donations

Jan. 31 (UPI) — Texas’ Islamic Center of Victoria, which was destroyed by a fire over the weekend, has received nearly $1 million in donations to help the congregation rebuild.

As of early Tuesday, the Islamic Center of Victoria, which is about 125 miles from Houston, has received about $953,000 from nearly 20,300 people in less than three days.

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the tremendous support we’ve received,” Omar Rachid wrote on the Victoria Islamic Center Rebuilding GoFundMe page. “The outpouring of love, kind words, hugs, helping hands and the financial contributions are examples of the true American spirit and humanity at its best with donations coming in from all over the world. We’re so very much thankful and appreciative of everyone’s thoughtfulness.”

Dr. Shahid Hashmi, who helped establish the Islamic Center of Victoria, said the mosque “is totally gone.” Hashmi said the mosque is the only Muslim community center and place of worship for Victoria’s 40 Muslim families.

Officials are attempting to determine the cause of the fire and some congregation members want to know whether it was an Islamophobic hate crime.

The fire was reported about 2 a.m. on Saturday after a worker at a nearby convenience store noticed smoke and flames. By 6 a.m., the local fire marshal’s office was investigating. The office has requested assistance from state fire investigators and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive.

Abe Ajrami, a member of the congregation, said that, despite accusations of a possible hate crime, Victoria is “a beautiful city.”

“I don’t care what they say out there in national media; this is a beautiful city and we have wonderful neighbors,” Ajrami said during a press conference.