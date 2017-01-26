Crash of small plane in San Antonio kills pilot

Jan. 26 (UPI) — A crash near San Antonio’s Stinson Municipal Airport killed the pilot of a small plane, a fire official said.

The plane, a Cirrus SR22, left San Antonio International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and headed for Stinson Airport. It crashed into a wooded area near the San Antonio River. The pilot, the only person believed aboard, was not identified by authorities, who said only that the plane was registered in California.

“Witnesses said as it was coming in, its right wing was down, it hit the ground and flipped right over. It was bad. The wing cut through the trees [and] the fuselage hit the ground and twisted sideways, the tail and everything piled in on top of that,” said San Antonio Fire Department Battalion Chief Russell Johnson.

There was no fire and little fuel was spilled, firefighters said.

Johnson said the plane crashed near a walking trail through the woods, adding, “He’s lucky that it hit in the trees, that he didn’t hit the walkway here.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive Thursday to begin its investigation.