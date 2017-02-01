Feb. 1 (UPI) — One person was killed and another was injured at a New Mexico Air Force base during a live weapons training exercise, military officials said.

The accident occurred Tuesday night at Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico as a pair of F-16 Fighting Falcons were dropping munitions on a target range.

A member of the ground control team was struck and killed, and an Air Force service member was injured, officials said.

The injured person was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

The training exercise was conducted on a range that is part of the White Sands Missile Range complex.