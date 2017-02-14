Coast Guard suspends search for missing boat with 6 aboard in Bering Sea

Feb. 14 (UPI) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it suspended the search after three days for the missing fishing boat Destination that had six people aboard in the Bering Sea off Alaska’s coast near St. George.

The Coast Guard suspended the search northwest of St. George Monday afternoon; the operation began Saturday.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the six crewmembers during this extremely difficult time,” Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael McAllister, Coast Guard 17th District commander, said in a statement. “The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made with great care and consideration.”

The search and rescue operation lasted for three days. The 95-foot vessel Destination — used to fish for crabs and salmon — was traveling from Dutch Harbor to St. Paul Island in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands chain when its emergency beacon activated Saturday morning.

Later on Saturday, a Coast Guard rescue team found the beacon and several items from the ship amid a small oil sheen on the water about 2 miles northwest of St. George Island. The Coast Guard said it deployed two HC-130 Hercules airplanes, two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and one MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Kodiak.

The Coast Guard also deployed a Coast Guard Cutter Morgenthau, a 378-foot high endurance cutter homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The National Weather Service reported a freezing spray warning on Friday and Saturday in the area, common when heavy winds and below-freezing temperatures combine. The situation can lead to capsizing or extreme rolling and pitching of a ship.

“I’d like to thank the volunteers on St. George Island who conducted shoreline searches and the crewmembers of the fishing vessels Bering Rose and Silver Spray for helping with the search efforts,” McAllister added.

Ed Adamczyk contributed to this report.