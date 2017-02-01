Coast Guard searches for missing diver off Florida

Feb. 1 (UPI) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday said it is searching for a missing diver off the Upper Florida Keys.

The diver, Rob Stewart, 37, from Toronto, disappeared Tuesday near Alligator Reef, about 5 miles off the Lower Matecumbe Key on the ocean side, the Coast Guard said in a release Wednesday.

The crew of the The Pisces reported the diver missing around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Petty Officer Eric Woodall, Coast Guard spokesman.

The Coast Guard launched a 33-foot boat from Islamorada, a MH-65-Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Miami and the cutter Charles Sexton from Sector Key West .

Also assisting are the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.