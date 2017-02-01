Feb 1, 2017    Posted by    3

Feb. 1 (UPI) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday said it is searching for a missing diver off the Upper Florida Keys.

The diver, Rob Stewart, 37, from Toronto, disappeared Tuesday near Alligator Reef, about 5 miles off the Lower Matecumbe Key on the ocean side, the Coast Guard said in a release Wednesday.

The crew of the The Pisces reported the diver missing around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Petty Officer Eric Woodall, Coast Guard spokesman.

The Coast Guard launched a 33-foot boat from Islamorada, a MH-65-Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Miami and the cutter Charles Sexton from Sector Key West .

Also assisting are the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Staff

Recent Posts

AP NewsBreak: Clinton will reflect on 2016 race in new book

Coast Guard searches for missing diver off Florida

Blues fire coach Ken Hitchcock, promote Mike Yeo

Plane strikes Texas cellphone tower, pilot killed

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items