Coast Guard ends search for missing plane in Florida

Feb. 15 (UPI) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it suspended its search for a family missing after their small plane was lost over the Gulf of Mexico near Florida.

The single-engine Piper Cherokee was traveling Sunday morning from Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport to Cedar Key, Fla., and last appeared on radar about six miles south of Cedar Key, the U.S. Air Force Rescue Coordination Center said. On board were Jasper Jerrels, 65; his son, 17, and Hue Singletary, 60. The two-day search of over 2,000 square nautical miles, by airplanes and helicopters, yielded a body and some debris, although it has not been determined if they are connected to the missing plane.

Rescuers said they did not detect a signal from an emergency locator transmitter, a device commonly installed on small aircraft that sends a distress call. No radio emergency calls were sent from the plane, officials said.

Crews from USCG Air Station Clearwater, Station Yankeetown, Sector St. Petersburg and the Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk; Citrus County, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Levy County Fire and Rescue, and Cedar Key Fire and Rescue, aided in the search, as did private citizens, a Coast Guard statement said Tuesday.

“We want to thank all of our local and state partners for providing professional support throughout our search efforts,” said USCG Capt. Holly Najarian.