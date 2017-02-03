Feb. 3 (UPI) — BMW of North America announced a recall of cars dating to the year 2000 for possible driver-side airbag issues, it said Friday.

The vehicles may have had a defective airbag inflator installed as a replacement for originally installed equipment that could rupture after long-term exposure to heat, humidity and temperature changes. The company, based in Woodcliff Lake, N.J., said 230,117 vehicles are involved in the recall, which involves airbags and parts made by the Takata company. Over 34 million vehicles in the United States, and millions more internationally, have been recalled over potential Takata airbag issues since 2014.

The BMW models recalled are 320i, 323i, 325i, 325xi, 330i, 330xi, 323Ci, 325Ci, 330Ci, M3, 323iT, 325iT and 325xiT series vehicles from the years 200 to 2002; 525i, 530i, 540i, M5, 525iT and540iT vehicles from 2001 and 2002, and X5 3.0i, X5 4.4i and X5 4.6is vehicles from 2001 to 2003.

Owners of these models can contact BMW at 1-800-525-7417 for more information.