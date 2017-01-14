Bikers for Trump prepared to form 'wall of meat' at Trump inauguration rally

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14 (UPI) — The leader of a pro-Donald Trump motorcycle group said the bikers are prepared to form a protective “wall” around the president-elect during his inauguration.

Chris Cox, a 48-year-old chain-saw artist and leader of Bikers for Trump, said he anticipates a peaceful rally during the ceremony on Jan. 20 but added the group is prepared for potential conflict with protesters.

“The bikers are certainly used to being outnumbered and we are prepared to form a wall of meat,” Cox told Fox Business. “We’re anticipating a celebration here. We don’t anticipate any problems. We have a strict code of conduct where we don’t condone violence. But again in the event that we’re needed, you can certainly count on the Bikers for Trump.”

Bikers for Trump obtained a permit to hold a “halftime rally” expected to be the largest pro-Trump rally held by a private group at John Marshall Park in Washington, D.C., on inauguration day, according to the Washington Post.

Cox anticipates that more than 5,000 bikers will attend the event, which will feature speakers and musical performances.

He said the rally will begin “shortly after Donald Trump exits the stage to go into the Capitol. And it will end shortly before the parade on Pennsylvania Ave.”

Cox founded Bikers for Trump in 2015 and has hosted rallies throughout the country that include other biker groups, including Bikers for Christ and Veteran Bikers MC.

“The backbone of the biker community is the veteran,” he said. “So these are guys that aren’t really used to backing down. You certainly won’t see bikers out there screaming, calling for destruction of private property or the death of police officers.”

Cox said the group backs Trump due to his message and outspoken stances on issues such as radical Islam and immigration.

“[The bikers looked for] someone who was going to stand up and call it what it is,” he said. “Radical Islam is one of the biggest talking points of Bikers for Trump. Illegal immigration and one of our sweet spots is getting behind the American veteran. We believe it’s incumbent upon all who understand the value and the sacrifice of our servicemen and women that we are there for them. And we’ve got to change these policies now.”