Biden named chairman of National Constitution Center

Feb. 15 (UPI) — Former Vice President Joe Biden was named chairman of the National Constitution Center, succeeding former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

The National Constitution Center, located on Independence Mall in Philadelphia, is a private, independent non-profit museum and education center. It was chartered in 1988 by Congress during the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution and opened its doors on July 4, 2003.

Previous chairmen include former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush.

Center president and CEO Jeffrey Rosen said Biden’s term began immediately after the board of trustees voted unanimously selected him Tuesday.

“Vice President Biden’s love for the Constitution, and passion for teaching all Americans about its enduring principles, have inspired people around the world,” Rosen said in a statement. “From his service in the Senate to his time in the White House, Vice President Biden has devoted himself to educating all Americans about the founding principles of the Constitution and their timeless relevance today.”

On Jan. 12, President Barack Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with Distinction, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Before Biden served eight years as vice president, he represented Delaware in the Senate for 36 years.

“I am honored to chair the National Constitution Center and to succeed Governor Jeb Bush, President Bill Clinton, and President George H.W. Bush at the head of this national treasure,” Biden said in a statement. “The National Constitution Center’s mission to teach all Americans about the great document of human freedom that unites us has never been more timely, urgently needed, and inspiring.”

Biden, 74, also will work for two schools — University of Pennsylvania and the University of Delaware — it was announced earlier this month. He was named Benjamin Franklin presidential practice professor and will lead the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. He was named the founding chair of the University of Delaware’s Biden Institute in Newark, Del.

Also earlier this month, he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, launched the Biden Foundation.