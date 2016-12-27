Bad tamales ruin Christmas dinners, possibly sicken people in California

DOWNEY, Calif., Dec. 27 (UPI) — A Downey, Calif., market apologized and issued refunds for a defective tamale ingredient customers said ruined their Christmas dinners.

Long lines formed Monday at the family-owned Amapola Market in Downey, as well as at three other locations of the business, to receive refunds on masa they purchased. The customers bought the corn dough in 30-pound batches to make tamales.

Unhappy customers said the dough fell apart and caused sickness.

Amapola CFO Carlos Galvan said the bad masa was traced to a longtime vendor, which he did not identify. The market purchased a 120,000-pound supply of raw corn to make the masa, and, Galvan said, had switched vendors. Refunds were given to disappointed customers, covering not only the cost of the masa but all the ingredients in the ruined meals, until the cash ran out. The market is closed on Tuesday, but it said additional refunds would be available Wednesday.

“This holiday weekend, we sold masa that was below the quality that our customers and us at Amapola are accustomed to enjoying with their families. At no point have we encountered any evidence that made us believe that there are any risks with the consumption of our masa,” a company statement Monday said.

Police were called to the store on Christmas Day as angry customers arrived, complaining of the inedible masa. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it was investigating cases of alleged illnesses brought on by the tainted food.