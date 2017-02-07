Appeals court grills DOJ, opponents over Trump's immigration order

Feb. 7 (UPI) — A federal appellate court in San Francisco heard arguments Tuesday both for and against the implementation of President Donald Trump‘s embattled immigration and refugee order.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals started hearing the case at 6 p.m. EST Tuesday. In addition to presenting their arguments, attorneys for the U.S. Justice Department and those from two states challenging the order were also questioned by the three-judge court why the president’s executive action should, or should not be, blocked.

Government attorney August E. Flentje went first, arguing that Trump was well within his broad legal authority granted by Congress to take whatever action is necessary to safeguard national security.

Flentje said Trump has determined that a real security risk exists by allowing U.S. travel for immigrants from the seven predominantly Muslim countries identified in the president’s order.

That argument was questioned by the court, which asked if there was any solid evidence that suggested travelers from those nations truly pose a risk of terrorism.

“It’s pretty abstract,” one judge said.

[embedded content]

The three-judge panel also refuted the government’s claim that the plaintiffs, the states of Washington and Minnesota, can’t bring a lawsuit challenging the president’s order.

“Sure they can,” judge Richard R. Clifton said.

When his turn came, Washington state Solicitor General Noah Purcell argued that Trump’s administration was wrong in its appeal of the temporary injunction — and said the executive order stands to cause irreparable harm for U.S. states, economically, and for the immigrants and refugees themselves.

The court pressed Purcell to explain why the order amounts to what the plaintiffs say is religious discrimination. The attorney said Trump’s action is a violation of the First Amendment.

Clifton, though, said he was not convinced because the order only impacts a “small percentage of Muslims.”

Before the hearing ended, the court asked Flentje about Trump’s comments in late 2015 about banning Muslims from entering the United States — remarks that were cited by the plaintiffs Tuesday.

The court said its ruling should be announced sometime this week.

Tuesday’s hearing concerns a nationwide restraining order a federal judge in Seattle issued Friday to block the order. The case may ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.