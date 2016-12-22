WASHINGTON, Dec. 22 (UPI) — An estimated record-breaking 103 million Americans will travel during the holiday season, but travel could be disrupted for millions due to rain in the West and snow in the Northeast.

“‘Tis the season for holiday travel, and this year more Americans will travel to celebrate the holidays and ring in the New Year than ever before,” AAA President and CEO Marshall Doney said in a statement. “Rising incomes and continued low gas prices should make for a joyous holiday travel season.”

On Thursday, a fast-moving storm will spread light snow in the Northeast — falling along and north of Interstate 80, which could create slick roads from upstate New York to Maine. Spotty showers could occur along the coast, mostly north of New York City.

Travel on the East Coast is forecast to be more favorable on Friday, when dry weather is expected on along Interstate 95, AccuWeather reported.

In the West on Thursday, a storm will move from Southern California into the Pacific Northwest — bringing rain and possibly snow in some places. Ice could accumulate on roads in central and northern New Mexico, northeastern Arizona and southwestern Colorado.

A larger storm is forecast for the West Coast on Friday in which heavy rain and snow could create hazardous travel conditions from California to Oregon through Saturday. Up to 12 inches of snow could fall in the northwest’s Cascade Range overnight Thursday.

Rain and snow will likely occur along Interstate 84 in the Pacific Northwest from Friday through half of Saturday, but Christmas Eve evening and Christmas Day are forecast to be dry and below freezing.

Heavy delays in traffic jams and tarmacs were seen on Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport as the holiday rush caused passengers to be delayed for an average of three hours.

ABC Eyewitness News 7 reported increased flights, construction and the weather contributed to creating the delays, which could persist through Thursday morning. About 100,000 vehicles were expected to pass through LAX’s Central Terminal on Wednesday.