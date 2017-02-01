Amazon to build $1.49B Prime Air hub in Kentucky

Feb. 1 (UPI) — Amazon will invest $1.49 billion to create an air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to support its fleet of Prime Air cargo planes.

Amazon said it expects to create more than 2,000 new jobs when it builds the hub on up to 900 acres of the airport’s property located in Hebron, Ky., under a 50-year lease. Amazon currently employs more than 10,000 people in Kentucky in 11 warehouses.

Amazon last year leased 40 cargo planes that it would dedicate to support its Prime service, which offers free shipping usually delivered within two days to members.

Amazon received tax incentives up to $40 million as part of the agreement, the government of Kentucky said in a statement. Through government resources, the company could also receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

“As we considered places for the long-term home for our air hub operations, Hebron quickly rose to the top of the list with a large, skilled workforce, centralized location with great connectivity to our nearby fulfillment locations, and an excellent quality of living for employees,” Dave Clark, Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to add 2,000-plus Amazon employees to join the more than 10,000 who work with us today across our robust operations in Kentucky.”