BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 22 (UPI) — In the aftermath of the police killing of Alton Sterling, protests which followed his death and shooting of six police officers weeks later, Louisiana state officials announced Wednesday they are taking a step to better protect both citizens and officers.

All 700 Louisiana state troopers will be outfitted with body cameras during the course of 2017, making them the first police force in the U.S. to wear cameras on a permanent basis, and footage will be made accessible to the public, media, lawyers and courts, offering a mode of transparency that has not existed before.

Officers patrolling the French Quarter in New Orleans will get cameras first, possibly as soon as January, with troopers around the state expected to be issued cameras sometime during the summer.

“This full statewide deployment is the first of its kind in the country,” La. Gov. John Bel Edwards said when making the announcement during a news conference. “Nobody else has done what we’re announcing today.”

The state has bought about 1,500 cameras, with plans to issue two to each officer — one to wear on the front of their body and one for the back — and the expectation they will wear them at all times while on duty.

The cameras will be networked, police said, so that when one officer’s cameras are turned on, all cameras within 30 to 90 feet will also turn on to provide more views of a scene. The state police may also work with other police departments to network with their body cameras too, though conversations between police departments are just starting.

Between 65 and 70 police departments across the U.S. already use cameras, several have started testing systems and at least one statewide force is slowly implementing a camera program. The New Jersey State Police received a federal grant to outfit more than 1,500 of its 2,600 officers but is slowly rolling out the technology, as opposed to Louisiana’s effort to get the cameras distributed as quickly as possible.

The camera program — cameras, networking equipment and as-yet-undetermined methods for storing video — is expected to cost about $5.3 million during the next five years. The state police said they found the money in their existing budget and did not need to request more money from the state.

“I’ve believed my whole life that the public has a right to know,” Col. Mike Edmonson, the State Police superintendent, said during the program’s announcement. “We’re being transparent. We’re being honest.”