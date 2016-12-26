4 inmates on the loose after escaping Tennessee jail through hole behind toilet

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn., Dec. 26 (UPI) — Four of six inmates that escaped from the Cocke County jail remain on the loose Monday after escaping through a hole behind a jail toilet, sheriff’s office officials said.

Two inmates were caught after escaping from the county’s jail annex around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in downtown Newton, 86 miles west of Knoxville.

John Mark Speir, 38, was captured at a home in the Cosby community and Steven Lewis, 37, was caught after a foot chase by officers in Carson Springs. Two other people were charged with harboring Speier.

The sheriff’s office said the inmates removed a toilet in the jail that had rusted bolts and damage to the concrete. They entered the hole in the wall, which allowed them to exit the facility.

One escapee is considered dangerous: David Frazier, 54, is charged with aggravated robbery and was awaiting trial.

The other three men on the loose are identified as John Shehee, 28, who faces criminal charges for arson, criminal trespassing and theft of property under $500; Harce Allen, 28, in custody for violation of probation; and Eric Click, 29, awaiting trial for evading arrest, possession of schedule II substance, driving while suspended, probation violation and joy riding.