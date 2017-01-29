Jan. 29 (UPI) — Ten people were injured in a shooting during a high-school party at the National Guard Armory in Tennessee.

Brownsville police responded to a report of shots fired around 11:45 p.m. Friday at the National Guard Armory, which had been rented out for a party, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland.

Two of those injured were juveniles, she said. By Saturday night, one person was still being treated at Jackson General and two were transported to Regional One in Memphis with non-life threatening injuries.

Brownsville is 54 miles northwest of Memphis.

People who live in Brownsville told WREG-TV that Haywood High was playing a team from Jackson Friday when some sort of altercation happened at the gym.

Brownsville Mayor William Rawls said no arrests had been made.

“It’s not just in Brownsville. It’s everywhere, and we can’t just arrest the problem away,” he told The Jackson Sun. “My tagline is that you can’t have a community without unity, and we all have to pull together.”